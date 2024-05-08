Sprinklr Adds GenAI Capabilities to Its Unified-CXM

Sprinklr, providers of a unified customer experience management platform, at its CXUnifiers 2024 event in New Orleans, unveiled a number of significant innovations across the Sprinklr Unified-CXM platform that will help customers unlock the power, potential, and promise of artificial intelligence for customer experiences.

These innovations will help Sprinklr customers get to critical insights faster, help them create brand content at scale, prepare for and monitor issues and crises to protect brand reputation, and power smarter customer engagement across every customer-facing team.

They include the following: