Sprinklr Adds GenAI Capabilities to Its Unified-CXM
Sprinklr, providers of a unified customer experience management platform, at its CXUnifiers 2024 event in New Orleans, unveiled a number of significant innovations across the Sprinklr Unified-CXM platform that will help customers unlock the power, potential, and promise of artificial intelligence for customer experiences.
These innovations will help Sprinklr customers get to critical insights faster, help them create brand content at scale, prepare for and monitor issues and crises to protect brand reputation, and power smarter customer engagement across every customer-facing team.
They include the following:
- Sprinklr Digital Twin, powered by Sprinklr AI+, to enable companies to build and deploy autonomous and intelligent AI technology that can mirror and enhance the capabilities of customer-facing teams.
- Sprinklr Surveys, which will allow companies to leverage generative AI-powered surveys to gather solicited feedback and integrate feedback from all sources, solicited and unsolicited, structured and unstructured.
- Sprinklr Crisis Management Solution with industry-specific AI models that allow users to proactively listen across social media and the web to detect brewing issues before they become full-blown crises.
- Sprinklr VoiceConnect, a contact center communications platform-as-a-service offering that integrates Sprinklr Service and telephony to deliver voice connections.
- Sprinklr Project Management and Collaboration, for gathering ideas and planning campaigns to orchestrating them seamlessly across channels with a single source of truth.
- Sprinklr Social Self-Serve, a version of Sprinklr Social for smaller teams. It includes generative AI capabilities for content creation and engagement, enhanced social listening, deeper social platform integrations, and more.;