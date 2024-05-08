BigCommerce Open Sources B2B Edition Buyer Portal
BigCommerce, an e-commerce platform provider, has launched the B2B Edition Open Source Buyer Portal, giving manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, developers, and agency partners creative control to build and customize their own unique B2B buyer experiences.
With this new open-source edition, sellers can deliver unique customer experiencse throughout the entire buyer lifecycle, from product discovery to the sale, and can now extend into service and warranty support directly from a single portal. They can curate tailored purchasing experiences based on a buyer's specific region, industry vertical, and unique buying processes.
"With this release, BigCommerce B2B Edition is the only enterprise-focused, open-source B2B buyer portal application backed by a robust set of SaaS APIs. Optimized to deliver the utmost performance and flexibility, enterprise brands now have a solid foundation that can shave weeks off development and the full control they desire, without the burden of building from the ground up to create a buyer/seller experience that hits the mark," said Lance Owide, senior director and general manager of B2B at BigCommerce, in a statement.