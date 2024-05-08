BigCommerce Open Sources B2B Edition Buyer Portal

BigCommerce, an e-commerce platform provider, has launched the B2B Edition Open Source Buyer Portal, giving manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, developers, and agency partners creative control to build and customize their own unique B2B buyer experiences.

With this new open-source edition, sellers can deliver unique customer experiencse throughout the entire buyer lifecycle, from product discovery to the sale, and can now extend into service and warranty support directly from a single portal. They can curate tailored purchasing experiences based on a buyer's specific region, industry vertical, and unique buying processes.