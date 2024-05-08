Brightspot and Semji Partner

Brightspot, a content management system (CMS) provider, and Semji, a search engine optimization provider, have partnered to increase performance and analysis for content teams. With this integration, creators can manage their content in one place while making informed content decisions based on real-time monitoring and performance.

"Digital content producers are under more pressure than ever to deliver content with reach," said Sandeep Hulsandra, chief strategy officer of Brightspot, in a statement. "Semji's innovative extension connects the dots between content strategy and performance while enabling our CMS users to stay focused and efficient."

With this integration, creators can craft fully optimized SEO content using Semji's AI-powered analysis without context-switching out of the Brightspot interface. Creators can toggle between Semji tools within the Brightspot interface and assign and review content for optimization. Additionally, Brightspot enables the creation of custom workflows to ensure content and SEO teams remain in lockstep throughout the content optimization process.

Creators can also drive traffic, conversions, and revenue with a comprehensive strategy using Semji's Content Score within Brightspot, identify new and existing areas for improvement, and take action in the moment. They can then stay informed about the impact of the changes made by monitoring SEO performance across every website page as well as traffic, conversions and revenue.