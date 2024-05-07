Bllomreach Launches Omniconnect

Bloomreach, providers of an e-commerce personalization platform, today launched Omniconnect for companies to integrate third-party platform data, such as customer support ticket data or loyalty program member activities, directly into Bloomreach Engagement.

Omniconnect transforms incoming data from third-party platforms into the ideal format for Bloomreach Engagement via webhooks.

Omniconnect works with data from platforms such as the following:

Customer Service: Convert customer support ticket data into actionable insights, such as sentiment analysis, issue categorization, and customer feedback tracking.

Payments and Processing: Track customer purchase behavior, analyze transaction trends, or personalize marketing campaigns based on payment history.

Loyalty Programs: Transform member activities, reward redemptions, and membership updates into actionable insights. Nurture customer loyalty through personalized rewards, targeted promotions, and tailored communication based on loyalty program engagement.

Booking Systems: Convert booking confirmations, reservation modifications, and cancellations into actionable events. Tailor marketing messages, offer personalized recommendations, and manage customer interactions based on booking behavior.