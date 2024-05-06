Responsive Unveils Strategic Response Management Platform

Responsive, a provider of strategic response management (SRM) software, today unveiled the artificial intelligence-powered Responsive Platform, which enables organizations to collaborate and respond to proposal requests, bids, security questionnaires, sustainability assessments, and other information requests.

The Responsive Platform, which centralizes companies' most current, compelling, customer-facing information, is engineered around the following five core services and a Responsive AI layer that powers products built on top of them:

Content management, to ensure a single source of accurate, trusted content.

Project management, to establish tasks and automate workflow using AI.

Collaboration, to streamline input, iterations, and permissions based on role.

Content accessibility, to extend the platform to access information directly from other apps.

Business intelligence, to track revenue, win rates, and emerging trends and opportunities.

It impacts the following products:

Response Projects, with Responsive AI automatically prepopulating new RFPs with best-of answers from previous RFP responses while also supporting collaborative workflows.

LookUp, which empowers customer-facing teams to find the right answers directly from the productivity apps where they work.

Profile Center, which enables organizations to share risk assessments, compliance credentials, data sheets, and more through public trust centers or private profiles.

Proposal Builder, which helps sales teams personalize, send, and track sales proposals, statements of work, and more.

Requirements Analysis, which uses AI to analyze requests with extensive requirements and make go/no-go decisions.

Request Projects, for ;technology vendor sourcing and selection.

Responsive also released Ask Responsive to enable AI Assistant users to get fingertip access to trusted content, harnessing the power of AI-generated responses delivered through an interactive chat guide.

"We are committed to continuously innovating the Responsive Platform to empower growth-oriented companies to meet and exceed their evolving business needs. Our deep engineering expertise in AI positions us well to deliver exceptional value to our customers as their strategic response management partner of choice," said AJ Sunder, chief product and information officer of Responsive, in a statement.

Responsive also announced a strategic partnership with Seismic, which has integrated its technology with the Responsive Platform, allowing companies to manage key workflows that help drive revenue.