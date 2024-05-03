PriceSpider Partners with It'sRapid

PriceSpider, a commerce solutions provider, is partnering with It'sRapid, a provider of creative automation for e-commerce content and retail media, to help companies with content creation for shoppable campaigns. The integration allows companies to generate customer-facing copy and assets for social media, landing and product detail pages, and more.

Through this partnership, companies can create banners, images, shoppable videos, product detail pages, and email campaigns. Additionally, companies can update content to take advantage of micro-seasons while maintaining consistency across brand assets.

"Consistency and the ability to operate with agility are the cornerstones of brand success in today's digital landscape. On an endless digital shelf, it's more important than ever for brands to deliver uniformity in messaging and imagery across platforms," said Anthony Ferry, CEO of PriceSpider, in a statement. "We're delighted to partner with It'sRapid to help brands seamlessly generate content and stay ahead in today's AI-driven landscape."

PriceSpider allows companies to conduct A/B testing at scale for creative and assets generated through It'sRapid to measure effectiveness and adjust as needed. Companies can also evaluate creative in real time against PriceSpider's campaign performance data across purchase intent, conversion, sales, and more.