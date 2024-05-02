Merkle and Celebrus Launch CXM Signals

Merkle, dentsu's customer experience management (CXM) company, and Celebrus, a data plsatforms provider, have partnered to create CXM Signals to enable businesses to harvest first-party data.

CXM Signals enables real-time, comprehensive data access across devices, domains, and channels to provide identity resolutions. It is a genuine first-party data capture solution that includes tagging-free elements, first-party identity graphs, live-time profiling, and seamless data streaming. Comprehensive data models empower businesses to gain real-time contextual personalization and profound insights into their audiences and segments. Real-time machine learning and natural language processing underscore the signals, ensuring that instant, live time decision-making drives relevant targeted messaging, offers, and promotions.

"Everyone in the industry is seeing the impacts of continued data gaps, as well as knock-on effects from the depreciation of the third-party cookie. When we embarked on this journey with Celebrus over a year ago, it was because we recognized the challenges businesses were facing. Together, our aim was to build a platform for customers to get more out of their data so they can truly understand who their customers are. CXM delivers just that. It enters us into a new era of customer experience where organizations can futureproof their businesses and take a truly proactive approach to their customers' needs," Anne Stagg, Merkle's CEO for the United Kingdom and Ireland, said in a statement.

"Celebrus has made it our mission to improve the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. By leveraging our identity verification, compliant consumer profile management, and machine learning, and combining it with Merkle's extensive experience in partnering with brands to get value from their technology investments, we can bring a one-of-a-kind solution to our joint customers," Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus, said in a statement.