Acquia Simplifies Website Accessibility

Acquia, a provider of open digital experience software, today announced that its Monsido web optimization platform offers support for WCAG 2.2, the latest web content accessibility guidelines recommended by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C).

With the Accessibility Module in Monsido, users can automatically scan their websites, obtain accessibility scores, and receive actionable recommendations to help ensure the accessibility of their digital content for individuals with disabilities.