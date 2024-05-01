Acquia Simplifies Website Accessibility
Acquia, a provider of open digital experience software, today announced that its Monsido web optimization platform offers support for WCAG 2.2, the latest web content accessibility guidelines recommended by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C).
With the Accessibility Module in Monsido, users can automatically scan their websites, obtain accessibility scores, and receive actionable recommendations to help ensure the accessibility of their digital content for individuals with disabilities.
"WCAG 2.2 stands as the globally recognized benchmark for digital accessibility, and marks a pivotal step toward a more accessible and inclusive digital world," said Jennifer Griffin Smith, chief marketing officer of Acquia, in a statement. "Keeping pace with the latest guidelines as they emerge is a major challenge but a necessary one: ??51 percent of consumers are willing to pay more to companies committed to digital accessibility and 41 percent are willing to pay up to 10 percent more. Monsido simplifies this process, making it easy to identify and proactively fix accessibility issues, avoid penalties for non-compliance, and, most importantly, maximize the return on marketing investments by improving the digital experience for all users to ensure wider reach and more audience engagement."