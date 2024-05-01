Calendly Adds Web Browser Extension to Meeting Workflows

Calendly, a scheduling automation platform provider, has launched a web browser extension to help customers book meetings or make changes to ones already scheduled, schedule meetings on behalf of others, and keep track of meeting contacts.

With Calendly's web extension for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox and a similar add-in for Outlook, users can do the following:

See all meetings in one place.

View contact details and meeting history.

Schedule meetings on behalf of a team member.

Book meetings in real time directly from the extension.

Prioritize meetings for impact.