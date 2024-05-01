Realeflow Introduces Leadflow AI Agent
Realeflow, a data and real estate software provider, has introduced Leadflow AI Agent, which allows agents and brokers to identify and market to homeowners as they are entering the motivated-to-sell stage.
Using predictive analytics through artificial intelligence, Leadflow AI Agent identifies which homeowners are most likely to list and sell their properties in the next 90 to 180 days.
"Leadflow AI Agent can help agents dramatically increase qualified lead flow. It provides great leads, rather than leads that agents purchase, pursue, and then realize they are not good leads or are sold to many other agents. Leadflow AI Agent uses artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and machine learning to identify and target homeowners before they list with other agents, so that Leadflow AI Agent users can contact them first. Leadflow AI agent also is much more cost-efficient than paying companies like Zillow up to 40 percent of commission income," said Realeflow Founder and CEO Greg Clement in a statement.