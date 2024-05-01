Awin Adds Platform Features
Awin, a marketing technology platform provider, has added features and upgrades to empower advertisers to achieve greater success from their affiliate marketing initiatives.
The new tools, reports, and features, geared toward personalizing the experience within the Awin platform, will allow users to automate technical processes, gain deeper insights into campaign performance, and enjoy more opportunities to reward publishers.
"The Spring platform release perfectly embodies Awin's ongoing and unwavering dedication to our customers, as we constantly listen to what they need and what matters most," said Gary Reck, chief product and technology officer of Awin, in a statement. "And, in a time where every marketing dollar is scrutinized, our entire network can rest assured that these new platform additions will let our customers grow their own way and help ensure that their affiliate marketing efforts continue to be a top-performing marketing channel."
The Awin platform enhancements include the following:
- Enhanced Publisher Profiles that let advertisers browse for compatible publishers using specific criteria, like region, sector,< and promotional types.
- An integration with Zapier, a third-party integration platform with more than 5,000 apps linked, so advertisers can automate tasks like approving translations or validating transactions in real time.
- Deferred Click Browser Tracking in Awin's MasterTag to ensure accurate commission and campaign tracking.
- Performance Over Time Report with insights into campaign trends, publisher performance, and peak periods.
- Commission Groups Reports that detail publisher and sales trends for deeper analysis and optimization. Advertisers can visualize sales from existing and new customers broken down by product category.
- Exposure Planner Enhancement that lets advertisers employ a hybrid payment method for their publishers, combining a fixed rate with the option for higher commissions to reward top performers.