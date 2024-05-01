Klaviyo Launches Portfolio

Klaviyo has launched Klaviyo portfolio for multi-account management by enabling businesses to link brand or regional accounts and have a centralized view into marketing performance and streamlined management of their assets, billing, users, and reporting.

"Klaviyo portfolio is our solution to the complexity marketers face when running multi-brand or multi-region businesses," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo, in a statement. "A number of our customers have come to us asking for a solution with greater support in managing multiple accounts as their businesses expand, and Klaviyo portfolio is the result of that demand. With this new product, we aim to help our customers improve day-to-day operations, marketing efficiency, brand consistency, and ultimately drive greater ROI."

Klaviyo portfolio enables users to do the following:

Identify growth opportunities with all accounts in one global dashboard.

Manage budgets with clear insights into how much each account is spending.

Share assets from templates to entire campaigns across all accounts.

See every user across every account, and ensure multifactor authentication and single sign-on are applied for security.

Klaviyo also enhanced its platform with the following: