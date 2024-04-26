Bloomreach Adds Personalization Features to Discovery

Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, has launched additional Bloomreach Discovery features to maximize personalization in e-commerce product recommendations. These include visual recommendations, enhanced recommendation algorithms, and a revamped performance dashboard.

Fueled by Loomi, Bloomreach's artificial intelligence engine, the latest updates for Bloomreach Discovery include the following:

Visual Recommendations, which allows shoppers to click on products in an image and receive visually similar product recommendations.

A More Like This algorithm update that delivers highly precise product recommendations for English, French, and German.

A Frequently Bought Together algorithm update that incorporates shoppers' basket and session browsing data to provide more accurate product recommendations.

Enhanced analytics dashboard that consolidates product recommendation data and performance metrics.