Bloomreach Adds Personalization Features to Discovery
Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, has launched additional Bloomreach Discovery features to maximize personalization in e-commerce product recommendations. These include visual recommendations, enhanced recommendation algorithms, and a revamped performance dashboard.
Fueled by Loomi, Bloomreach's artificial intelligence engine, the latest updates for Bloomreach Discovery include the following:
- Visual Recommendations, which allows shoppers to click on products in an image and receive visually similar product recommendations.
- A More Like This algorithm update that delivers highly precise product recommendations for English, French, and German.
- A Frequently Bought Together algorithm update that incorporates shoppers' basket and session browsing data to provide more accurate product recommendations.
- Enhanced analytics dashboard that consolidates product recommendation data and performance metrics.
"We're thrilled to introduce these new features and upgrades to our Discovery customers, underscoring our commitment to advancing AI in commerce to generate exceptional shopper experiences," said Pratik Patel, director of product management, AI, and search recommendations at Bloomreach, in a statement. "With over 15 years of leadership in product discovery, we're eager to witness the ongoing evolution of our product recommendation capabilities and how they empower our customers to achieve superior business results."