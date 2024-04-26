Acxiom and DeepIntent Integrate

Acxiom, a customer intelligence provider, has integrated with DeepIntent's healthcare advertising platform, enabling healthcare providers to use DeepIntent's Demand Side Platform (DSP) to directly access Acxiom's exclusive health interest audiences, detailed Health Information Protablity and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant health-related interest data, and advanced analytics.

Key features include the following:

"Recognizing the importance of partnerships, we've embraced an open-architecture approach that allows our partners to leverage their data assets and build solutions that more dynamically address our clients' specific needs. Our partnership with Acxiom enhances our ability to serve Kinesso clients more effectively, allowing us to co-create and become the infrastructure for future healthcare solutions. This collaboration is pivotal as we continue to innovate and lead in delivering impactful healthcare advertising," said Chris Paquette, CEO of DeepIntent, in a statement.

"We are thrilled to partner with DeepIntent and combine our collective strengths to redefine healthcare interest marketing," said Martin Wexler, senior vice president of channel partnerships at Acxiom, in a statement. "This integration underscores our commitment to provide marketers with the advanced tools they need to amplify patient engagement and outcomes by ensuring crucial health information is accessible when and where it matters most."