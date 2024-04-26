Upstart Launches Recognized Customer Personalization

Upstart, a lending marketplace provider, has launched Recognized Customer Personalization (RCP) as part of the Upstart Referral Network to enable banks and credit unions to present a customized loan offer to customers who are looking for a loan on Upstart.com.

With this capability, lenders can identify when an existing customer is actively shopping for a loan, offering an opportunity for that lender to expand their relationship by making a compelling offer of credit. Features include the following:

Instant identification of lenders' customers and their tradeline status.

Credit offers completely tailored to existing customers, including credit box, risk tolerance, return target, loan size and terms, and geographic focus.

The ability to choose between Upstart's AI-enabled credit decisioning or the institution's existing and approved underwriting model.

"In the current economic environment, lenders are laser-focused on retaining their customers and increasing the lifetime value of those relationships," said Michael Lock, senior vice president of lending partnerships at Upstart, in a statement. "RCP enables them to reach their existing customers in a new way, provide more value, and build loyalty."

RCP is available now for personal loans with expansion to auto loans and home equity lines of credit in the future.