SmartBug Media Launches Zendesk to HubSpot Service Hub Migration Solution

SmartBug Media today launched a Zendesk to HubSpot Service Hub migration solution.

SmartBug's offering includes the following:

"We not only manage the heavy lifting of transferring comprehensive customer service data, including sophisticated automations and custom reports, but also provide both in-person and virtual training programs to onboard your team effectively to Service Hub," said Jen Spencer, CEO U.S. of SmartBug, in a statement. "This approach guarantees not just a smooth migration but also a strong foundation for maximizing the value of HubSpot throughout the entire customer lifecycle."

"As the needs of our customers continue to evolve and grow ever more complex, it's so reassuring to know that SmartBug is there to always deliver exceptional help and value at every stage of their journey," said Brian Garvey, senior vice president of solutions partner and provider ecosystem at HubSpot, in a statement. "Businesses who want to invest in delightful support and customer experiences at scale, with unified insights, can now migrate even more easily to HubSpot's reinvented Service Hub."