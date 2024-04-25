Oracle Adds AI Capabilities Within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience
Oracle today introduced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) to help marketers, sellers, and service agents accelerate deals by automating time-consuming tasks and enabling them to more precisely target, engage, and serve buyers.
New AI capabilities in Oracle Cloud CX include the following:
- GenAI-Assisted Answer Generation, which helps service agents reduce their workloads by automatically crafting contextually aware responses to customer questions leveraging Oracle Digital Assistant to manage and answer customer inquiries.
- Assisted Scheduling for Field Service, which helps field service technicians optimize their schedules by automatically recommending relevant jobs based on availability, location, skills, billing status, estimated job duration, and travel time.
- Opportunity Qualification Scoring, which helps marketers and sellers find the right members of B2B buying groups for marketing activation and direct sales engagement. The new AI scoring capabilities within Oracle Unity CDP enable organizations to identify the right contacts at target accounts and improving opportunity qualification.
- Seller Engagement Recommendations, which helps sellers increase buyer engagement and accelerate purchase decisions. The new AI capabilities within Oracle Sales enable sellers to generate more deals by delivering highly-targeted recommendations on specific products to offer, insights on the buyers' role and engagement level, and additional contacts for key opportunities.
"Service resources are finite, so it is critical that organizations can predict, plan, and proactively activate the parts of service that can be automated. This would also free up time to be spent on more complex and business-critical tasks that only a human can complete," said Aly Pinder, research vice president at IDC, in a statement. "The latest updates to Oracle Service are good examples of how AI and machine learning models can improve customer experiences and create the efficiencies needed for service workers to be more productive."
Related Articles
Oracle Introduces AI to Fusion Cloud CX at CloudWorld Conference
19 Sep 2023
Artificial intelligence supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure helps users of Fusion Cloud Sales, Marketing, and Service be more productive.