Oracle Adds AI Capabilities Within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience

Oracle today introduced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) to help marketers, sellers, and service agents accelerate deals by automating time-consuming tasks and enabling them to more precisely target, engage, and serve buyers.

New AI capabilities in Oracle Cloud CX include the following:

GenAI-Assisted Answer Generation, which helps service agents reduce their workloads by automatically crafting contextually aware responses to customer questions leveraging Oracle Digital Assistant to manage and answer customer inquiries.

Assisted Scheduling for Field Service, which helps field service technicians optimize their schedules by automatically recommending relevant jobs based on availability, location, skills, billing status, estimated job duration, and travel time.

Opportunity Qualification Scoring, which helps marketers and sellers find the right members of B2B buying groups for marketing activation and direct sales engagement. The new AI scoring capabilities within Oracle Unity CDP enable organizations to identify the right contacts at target accounts and improving opportunity qualification.

Seller Engagement Recommendations, which helps sellers increase buyer engagement and accelerate purchase decisions. The new AI capabilities within Oracle Sales enable sellers to generate more deals by delivering highly-targeted recommendations on specific products to offer, insights on the buyers' role and engagement level, and additional contacts for key opportunities.