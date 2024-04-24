Google Delays Third-Party Cookies' End Again

Google announced yesterday that it is delaying its elimination of third-party cookies in its Chrome browser yet again.

"We will not complete third-party cookie deprecation during the second half of [the fourth quarter of 2024]," the company relayed in a statement on its website. "We recognize that there are ongoing challenges related to reconciling divergent feedback from the industry, regulators, and developers and will continue to engage closely with the entire ecosystem.

This is the third time Google has pushed back its original deadline. It originally said in 2020 that cookies would go away within two years. For now, Google seems to have next year in mind.

This setback is significant for advertisers who rely on Chrome, a key platform for connecting with consumers, with nearly two-thirds of internet traffic passing through it.

Like many across the marketing landscape, Drew Stein, CEO of Audigent, a data activation, curation and identity platform, provider, isn't surprised. "Google heard the alarm bells from the industry that nearly 20 years of ad tech infrastructure cannot be recreated in six months. Now it is up to the industry to use this time to address the gaps and provide specific feedback to fix Privacy Sandbox. It's also time for Google to stop just listening to all of the needed changes and deliver on the promise of a better ecosystem together by actually implementing them," he said.