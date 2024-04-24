StackAdapt Integrates with HubSpot

StackAdapt, a multichannel advertising platform provider, has joined HubSpot's App Partner Program through a certified integration.

The StackAdapt and HubSpot integration simplifies audience syncing between CRM lists from HubSpot to StackAdapt. When users update their CRM in HubSpot, they can create custom segments using their contact lists, which will be automatically updated in StackAdapt.

The integration also enables marketers to activate their first-party data to help expand their reach and target the right audience. During campaign setup, users can activate look-alike audiences to connect with new customers resembling their first-party audience.