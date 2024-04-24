StackAdapt Integrates with HubSpot
StackAdapt, a multichannel advertising platform provider, has joined HubSpot's App Partner Program through a certified integration.
The StackAdapt and HubSpot integration simplifies audience syncing between CRM lists from HubSpot to StackAdapt. When users update their CRM in HubSpot, they can create custom segments using their contact lists, which will be automatically updated in StackAdapt.
The integration also enables marketers to activate their first-party data to help expand their reach and target the right audience. During campaign setup, users can activate look-alike audiences to connect with new customers resembling their first-party audience.
"We're always looking to partner with companies and tools that make it even easier for our customers to achieve their growth goals," said Scott Brinker, vice president of platform ecosystem at HubSpot, in a statement. "StackAdapt's offering does just that, and we're excited to have them as part of the App Partner Program."
"We're very excited to have StackAdapt earn the certified integration designation in the HubSpot App Marketplace," said Michelle Yien, strategic alliance manager for channel partnerships at StackAdapt, in a statement. "With our HubSpot integration, marketers can maximize their ROI by creating highly-personalized ads that build new leads and deliver results."