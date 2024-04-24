HubSpot Launches Content Hub

HubSpot today as part of its Spring Spotlight launched Content Hub, a unified content marketing solution that helps businesses create and manage content with the help of HubSpot AI.

Content Hub includes the following:

AI Content Creation, from generating ideas, to writing blog posts, to creating images.

Content Remix, to create a full pipeline of content based on a single asset.

Brand Voice, to define and generate contentfrom blogs, to social, to email.with a common brand voice.

Audio tooling, to create, host, and distribute Podcasts.

Post Narration, to turn text into audio for better content accessibility.

Members Blog and Gated Content Library, to manage content, offer premium content, and capture leads.;

HubSpot also used the event to showcase updates to Service Hub and Commerce Hub, new HubSpot AI features, and 100 product updates.

To help customer experience leaders scale support, Service Hub now includes the following:

Help Desk Workspace, providing an at-a-glance view of everything, from real-time ticket updates to omnichannel conversations, plus the ability to organize, search, and filter for improved discovery.

Advanced Service-Level Agreements (SLAs), for more complex reporting and operations.

Routing tools to ensure tickets go to the right reps at the right time.

Workforce management settings and APIs to set user availability, working hours, and skills.

Customer Success Workspace, for customer success managers (CSMs) to manage their entire book of business in one place with actionable insights and custom segments.

Account activity & pipelines specific to each CSM's portfolio for access to the most important information.

Customer health scores so CSMs can identify churn risk, prioritize outreach, and address needs proactively.

Product usage integrations with apps like Pendo, Amplitude, Segment, or HubSpot's Custom Events API.

GPT-powered Chatbot for 24/7 support.

Real-time Reply Recommendations and Conversation Summaries to speed up time to resolution, including multilingual support.

Suggested next steps to help reps take action after customer calls.

HubSpot also is bringing Commerce Hub to its free users and taking Commerce Hub global with a Stripe partnership. HubSpot customers can use Stripe's Financial Connections to offer payments with bank accounts, and Stripe Payment Element, part of the optimized checkout suite, will enable customers to display the most relevant payment methods based on their device, type, location, language, and other factors.

Other Commerce Hub innovations include the following:

Enhanced tools to manage invoices, subscriptions, and payment schedules.

Local payment methods to deliver a flexible checkout experience using either credit card or bank transfer.

A Quickbooks integration that supports two-way sync for invoices and payments to enable finance and accounting teams.

An API for payments, invoices, and subscriptions to extend the power of Commerce Hub.

LinkedIn also today launched two integrations with HubSpot's Smart CRM to help customers better understand their buyers' purchasing journeys.

The new integrations of LinkedIn's Sales Navigator and Revenue Attribution Report with HubSpot's Smart CRM offer greater efficiency and data-driven sales workflows. They also provide insights into the influence of LinkedIn marketing campaigns on key sales metrics like revenue, pipeline amount, and win rates.

LinkedIn Sales Navigator for HubSpot's Smart CRM helps sellers ensure they have the most up-to-date information on leads and customers, enabling them to record interactions in one place. Sellers can log Sales Navigator activities, such as InMails and connection requests, directly in Smart CRM.

LinkedIn Revenue Attribution Report for Smart CRM enables users to directly attribute revenue, pipeline amounts, and win rates to specific marketing activities on LinkedIn, identify high-impact campaigns, optimize resource allocation, and drive more effective campaigns.