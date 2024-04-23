Bambuser Acquires HERO from Klarna

Bambuser, a video commerce platform provider, is acquiring Klarna's virtual shopping solution, originally established by HERO. The HERO solution brings personalized customer experiences to e-commerce through chat and video calls.

The integration of the HERO solution into the Bambuser platform is expected to commence immediately. The consolidated SaaS solution will empower companies to offer a more holistic and engaging online buying journey.