Veritronic Integrates with AppsFlyer

Veritonic, an audio research and analytics platform provider, has integrated with mobile marketing analytics and attribution platform AppsFlyer for real-time data on in-app conversion actions across mobile devices, encompassing installs, purchases, subscriptions, and more.

Veritonic's Attribution solution enables users to glean actionable insights from top-of-the-funnel branding initiatives through bottom-of-the-funnel conversions and transactions to determine which publisher and specific ads had the highest impact and use that data to optimize ad performance.