Veritronic Integrates with AppsFlyer
Veritonic, an audio research and analytics platform provider, has integrated with mobile marketing analytics and attribution platform AppsFlyer for real-time data on in-app conversion actions across mobile devices, encompassing installs, purchases, subscriptions, and more.
Veritonic's Attribution solution enables users to glean actionable insights from top-of-the-funnel branding initiatives through bottom-of-the-funnel conversions and transactions to determine which publisher and specific ads had the highest impact and use that data to optimize ad performance.
"We are pleased to unveil our integration with AppsFlyer, a pivotal step in our mission to offer unparalleled insights into audio campaign performance," said Scott Simonelli, founder and CEO of Veritonic, in a statement. "This collaboration signifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients with comprehensive data insights. With automated access to crucial in-app conversion metrics, we're enhancing our ability to provide holistic, cross-channel performance analytics, enabling our clients worldwide to optimize their audio campaigns with unprecedented precision and efficacy."