Nimble CRM Partners with PhoneBurner
Nimble CRM has partnered with PhoneBurner, integrating PhoneBurner's outbound calling with Nimble's prospecting CRM, allowing sales teams to power through call lists up to four times faster and reach up to 80 contacts per hour.
In addition, Nimble and PhoneBurner together will enable sales reps to streamline tasks, such as prospecting on LinkedIn, compiling lists for targeted outreach, engaging in power dialing, logging, and recording calls, depositing pre-recorded voicemails, organizing follow-up activities, and efficiently moving contacts through workflow and deal pipelines.
"By merging Nimble's innovative CRM capabilities focused on relationship management with PhoneBurner's advanced power dialing technology, we have created a robust suite designed to boost sales teams' efficiency," said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble CRM, in a statement. "This suite offers comprehensive tools for LinkedIn lead prospecting, contact enrichment, targeted outreach, efficient power dialing, call recording, streamlined workflow lead qualification, and comprehensive deal pipeline management. We are thrilled to collaborate with PhoneBurner, aiming to offer our users a cohesive solution that simplifies sales processes and significantly improves productivity."
"Nimble is a relationship-focused CRM. PhoneBurner is a dialer built for efficient, human-centric one-to-one outreach. It's a perfect match," said Chris Sorensen, CEO of PhoneBurner, in a statement. "Nimble's unique ability to create enriched prospect lists from LinkedIn and online sources along with our integrated ability to facilitate live connections and lead nurturing workflows creates an exciting opportunity to accelerate sales for our customers."