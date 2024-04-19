Nimble CRM Partners with PhoneBurner

Nimble CRM has partnered with PhoneBurner, integrating PhoneBurner's outbound calling with Nimble's prospecting CRM, allowing sales teams to power through call lists up to four times faster and reach up to 80 contacts per hour.

In addition, Nimble and PhoneBurner together will enable sales reps to streamline tasks, such as prospecting on LinkedIn, compiling lists for targeted outreach, engaging in power dialing, logging, and recording calls, depositing pre-recorded voicemails, organizing follow-up activities, and efficiently moving contacts through workflow and deal pipelines.