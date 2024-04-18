Recurly Adds In-App Benchmarks to Subscription Analytics

Recurly, a subscription management and billing platform provider, has launched dashboards with built-in benchmarks and dashboard reports fueled by the trends of more than 60 million subscribers on Recurly.

Recurly's new intelligent benchmarks are now part of Recurly's core reporting and analytics suite, allowing merchants to analyze key metrics and understand performance against industry cohorts over specific timelines. It translates millions of aggregated data points into competitive insights that reveal how similar industries perform and drive more accurate forecasting and long-term growth.

Recurly benchmark insights include the following:

Acquisition rate: Percentile of subscribers that are new or returning each month.

Signup decline rate: Percentile of initial signup transactions that fail.

Churn rate: Percentile of active subscribers who discontinue their subscriptions, either voluntarily or involuntarily.

Dunning recovery rate: Percentile of renewal invoices that entered dunning and were recovered during the dunning window.