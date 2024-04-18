Recurly Adds In-App Benchmarks to Subscription Analytics
Recurly, a subscription management and billing platform provider, has launched dashboards with built-in benchmarks and dashboard reports fueled by the trends of more than 60 million subscribers on Recurly.
Recurly's new intelligent benchmarks are now part of Recurly's core reporting and analytics suite, allowing merchants to analyze key metrics and understand performance against industry cohorts over specific timelines. It translates millions of aggregated data points into competitive insights that reveal how similar industries perform and drive more accurate forecasting and long-term growth.
Recurly benchmark insights include the following:
- Acquisition rate: Percentile of subscribers that are new or returning each month.
- Signup decline rate: Percentile of initial signup transactions that fail.
- Churn rate: Percentile of active subscribers who discontinue their subscriptions, either voluntarily or involuntarily.
- Dunning recovery rate: Percentile of renewal invoices that entered dunning and were recovered during the dunning window.
"In the ever-changing world of subscriptions, brands constantly analyze their performance metrics and want to understand, 'Is this good? How do we compare to our competitors?' Competitive edge lies in knowledge, and benchmark data is the secret ingredient that can shape and accelerate your growth strategy," said Jonas Flodh, chief product officer of Recurly, in a statement. "Our new dashboards with benchmarks bring Recurly's insights to merchant fingertips, transforming their data into a competitive advantage. With these new benchmark insights, Recurly is delivering on its commitment to scale consumer subscription businesses, with the industry's top brands partnering with us to win."