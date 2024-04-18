CommentSold Launches ClipHero

CommentSold has launched AI ClipHero, which leverages artificial intelligence to sift through livestream content, pinpointing moments that are most likely to captivate audiences.

AI ClipHero is a self-improving AI tool for converting live broadcasts on CommentSold's platform into interactive, shoppable videos. It evolves through continuous learning from customer interactions and sales data.

The rollout of AI ClipHero will commence on the CommentSold Turnkey Commerce Platform, with subsequent integration into Videeo and Popshoplive.

AI ClipHero's features include the following:

Product-centric content extraction: The AI ClipHero self-learning AI identifies the most crucial and interesting sections from long livestreams, leading to relevant clips that quickly convey product features and benefits.

Automatic captions: AI ClipHero uses speech recognition to instantly generate active captions, expanding content accessibility and creating eye-catching text overlays for silent scrollers.

Integration with PopClips: Sellers can seamlessly import AI-generated clips into CommentSold's PopClips technology to automatically place videos on product details pages and in shoppable feeds on their mobile apps.

Mobile and social optimization: AI ClipHero can identify potentially viral content based on an analysis of millions of minutes worth of video clips, rating clips in the order of presumed virality in its future iterations.