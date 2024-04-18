Qualified Launches Piper, an AI Sales Development Rep

Qualified has introduced Piper, an artificial intelligence sales development representative that works across company websites, either autonomously or with other SDRs, to identify, engage, and convert website visitors into quality pipeline.

"As B2B CMOs stare up at giant pipeline targets, every forward-thinking marketer is asking 'How can AI help me hit my pipeline number?'" said Kraig Swensrud, founder and CEO of Qualified, in a statement. "Piper, the AI SDR, is the new rep at the top of your leaderboard. This is an always-on pipeline generation and is the future of selling."

Piper also comes with the following capabilities:

Qualified AI Conversations: Piper can serve as human SDRs' copilot to help them have faster, smarter conversations with new features like AI Pounce, AI Suggest, AI Expand, and AI Tune.

AI Meetings: Piper can qualify buyers and schedule sales meetings with the appropriate account representatives, based on advanced routing rules and data from go to market systems, directly on the website.

AI Offers: Piper can reference entire libraries of offers, from free trials to upcoming events, and serve each buyer with a customized offer.

AI Signals: Piper can access account-based, predictive intent signals, informing its prospecting efforts.

And with Qualified AI Studio, users can surface the most valuable website content, messaging snippets, and FAQs to onboard Piper just as they would any new sales rep and shape on-message engagements.

Additionally, Qualified Automated Workflows, an addition to the Qualified Platform on which Piper runs, enables it to work alongside complex business logic.