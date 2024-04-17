Litmus Adds Personalization and Monitoring Capabilities
Litmus, an email marketing solutions provider, has released three features within Litmus Personalize and Litmus Email Guardian to help marketers capture audience attention.
The new Litmus features are the following:
- Scratch-Offs in Litmus Personalize -- With just a few clicks, email marketers can conceal special discounts, exclusive benefits and other irresistible offers behind fun, interactive scratch-off layers. Embrace gamification to increase engagement, leverage exclusivity to drive conversions and test the efficacy of new offers across email segments.
- Interest Signals in Litmus Personalize -- Marketers can leverage social proof by displaying live click data on images.
- Image Monitoring in Litmus Email Guardian -- Marketers can find and fix broken or slow-loading images. The feature automatically scans every email.
"The brands that win spark joy and cultivate genuine excitement with every subscriber interaction," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, in a statement. "Our latest innovations enable marketers to tap into proven drivers like gamification and social proof. These new personalization features deliver experiences that feel fun, exciting, and uniquely crafted for each and every subscriber. Along with new Image Monitoring in Litmus Email Guardian, we're keeping our commitment to helping marketers make every send count."
