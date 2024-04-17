Litmus Adds Personalization and Monitoring Capabilities

Litmus, an email marketing solutions provider, has released three features within Litmus Personalize and Litmus Email Guardian to help marketers capture audience attention.

The new Litmus features are the following:

Scratch-Offs in Litmus Personalize -- With just a few clicks, email marketers can conceal special discounts, exclusive benefits and other irresistible offers behind fun, interactive scratch-off layers. Embrace gamification to increase engagement, leverage exclusivity to drive conversions and test the efficacy of new offers across email segments.

Interest Signals in Litmus Personalize -- Marketers can leverage social proof by displaying live click data on images.

Image Monitoring in Litmus Email Guardian -- Marketers can find and fix broken or slow-loading images. The feature automatically scans every email.