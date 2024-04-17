Sparkfly Partners with Olo for Guest Engagement Solution

Sparkfly, a retail solutions company, has partnered with Olo, a restaurant technology provider, to create an intelligent guest engagement ecosystem.

The real-time, bi-directional integration forms a 360-degree engagement experience that enhances offer management, loyalty experiences, and guest engagement for web, mobile, and in-store orders, replacing legacy all-in-one platforms with two platforms working in unison. The integration pairs Sparkfly's ability to issue, validate, and redeem offers and rewards, capture loyalty credentials, apply loyalty rules, and capture detailed transaction data for reporting, insights, and future personalized engagement strategies with Olo's ability to organize the captured data into guest segments for automated marketing campaigns.

Sparkfly's technology improves the personalization and specificity of rewards and limited-time offers for Olo's clients. By leveraging Sparkfly's Offer Management, Loyalty, Digital Wallet, and POS Middleware Platform with Olo's Engage product suite, specifically its Guest Data Platform and Marketing solutions, restaurants will receive robust engagement capabilities to increase frequency and spend, providing uniquely tailored experiences to their guests.