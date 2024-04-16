Pega Launches Infinity ‘24.1

Pegasystems, a decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today released Pega Infinity 24.1, the latest release of its portfolio of products with artificial intelligence and automation enhancements that empower organizations to optimize sales, service, marketing, and operations.

Pega Infinity '24.1 includes innovative features for its suite of solutions, including Pega Platform, Pega Customer Decision Hub, Pega Customer Service, and Pega Sales Automation.

This release includes new contextual AI features, including Pega GenAI Coach, the latest addition to the Pega GenAI set of capabilities. Pega GenAI Coach serves as a real-time mentor by analyzing employee workflows and providing actionable insights to optimize productivity. Complementing this is Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy to help users synthesize knowledge scattered across content libraries to answer employee and customer inquiries.

Pega GenAI Coach's sales team performance capability analyzes existing opportunity, lead, contact, and interaction data within Pega Sales Automation and offers suggestions to help overcome barriers in moving deals forward. Sales leadership can input industry knowledge and their own best practices directly into Coach, helping ensure their teams are getting industry and business-specific advice to provide prospects and clients a better sales experience.

Also available today are two new accelerator bundles: Pega GenAI Analyze and Pega GenAI Automate, which operate in Pega Platform, Pega Customer Service, and Pega Sales Automation to surface and summarize insights about cases, data, meetings, and conversations:

Pega GenAI Automate lets users offload time-consuming activities like drafting emails and creating follow-up actions based on recent interactions. It improves communications by recommending responses for agents engaging with customers on digital channels and crafts follow-up emails for salespeople to better engage customers and prospects.

Pega GenAI Analyze helps users understand and synthesize information by summarizing and extracting insights around cases, data, meetings, and conversations. Users can interact with their data through natural language processing. This further aids with tasks such as meeting prep by creating on-demand briefing materials, providing contextual talking points, and summarizing customer conversations for faster and better follow up.

Additional capabilities help enterprises unlock tangible results across their business, including the following:

New connector providing real-time customer context: Integration with Tealium AudienceStream helps marketers apply identity matching capabilities to merge customer profiles (including anonymous and known data) and better predict behavior.

Calculate ROI for high-value audiences: Define key customer segments in Pega Customer Decision Hub to monitor segment performance in real time to track success and make adjustments.

Curate marketing knowledge and best practices: New Pega GenAI capabilities provide conversational access to process documentation, best practices, and reporting.

Streamline sales communications with consolidated customer views: Updated digital messaging capabilities within Pega Sales Automation help streamline communications across customer-facing channels with a consolidated view of all customer and prospect information on a single screen.