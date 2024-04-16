Zendesk Launches AI Agents, Agent Copilot, and AI-Powered Workforce Engagement Management

Zendesk today at its Relate conference launched autonomous AI agents, workflow automation, agent copilot, workforce management and quality assurance capabilities powered by Zendesk AI

"We've known for years that minimizing customer effort is one of the strongest drivers of satisfaction and believe AI has massive potential to make the customer experience simpler and more enjoyable," said Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk, in a statement. "That's why we've seamlessly integrated AI into our products in a way that enables businesses to deliver proactive, personalized service that, above all else, makes it easier for the human on the other end."

Zendesk's AI agents autonomously interact with customers and provide end-to-end resolutions for both simple and complex inquiries. These AI agents a integrate with any knowledge base and offer full customization to handle intricate use cases.

Zendesk is also introducing Agent copilot, a proactive guide that continuously learns from past experiences to help human agents streamline workflows, anticipate customer needs, and improve future interactions.

Additional AI-powered capabilities include the following:

Personalized intents to provide agents with a granular understanding of unique customer needs.

More advanced generative AI tools to create robust knowledge bases and use generative search.

New AI reporting to allow leaders to track and measure key KPIs and AI predictions.

Zendesk is also launching Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) and adding WFM and QA capabilities that enable businesses to provide resolutions as they optimize staffing levels and agent schedules in real time. New capabilities announced include the following

Predictive workforce tools with forecasting algorithms and greater control over workforce deployment, so supervisors can see change happening in real time and adapt agent scheduling.

Voice QA, which evaluates call transcripts, scores calls, and identifies outliers for coaching and review.

QA for AI Agents, which evaluates 100 percent of AI Agent interactions and uses AI to spot interactions that require human intervention, including churn risks, incorrect workflows, and knowledge center updates.

Zendesk also today announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Anthropic to offer faster, more efficient, and accurate AI features. Zendesk will use Amazon Bedrock and Anthropic's Claude 3 family to offer its customers the flexibility to deploy sophisticated LLMs for each unique customer interaction.