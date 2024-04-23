Vidyard Launches AI Avatars

Video messaging solutions provider Vidyard today launched hyper-realistic AI Avatars as part of its Vidyard Messages platform.

AI Avatars help sales organizations scale all stages of the sales cycle and enable marketers to create personalized videos

Users of Vidyard AI Avatars need only provide a two-minute sample video to create their avatars, upload a script, and watch the AI Avatar of themselves deliver high-quality, error-free videos at scale. Avatars can be re-used to deliver multiple messages once they have been created.

Combining AI Avatars with Vidyard Templates for sales and marketing ensures consistency and accuracy of messaging delivery, even across globally distributed teams. Users benefit from the full suite of Vidyard video communication features, including video view notifications, advanced analytics, and calls-to-action, in addition to integrations with all of the top CRM and sales platforms. Vidyard AI Avatars support video creation using scripts in 29 languages.