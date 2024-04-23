Vidyard Launches AI Avatars
Video messaging solutions provider Vidyard today launched hyper-realistic AI Avatars as part of its Vidyard Messages platform.
AI Avatars help sales organizations scale all stages of the sales cycle and enable marketers to create personalized videos
Users of Vidyard AI Avatars need only provide a two-minute sample video to create their avatars, upload a script, and watch the AI Avatar of themselves deliver high-quality, error-free videos at scale. Avatars can be re-used to deliver multiple messages once they have been created.
Combining AI Avatars with Vidyard Templates for sales and marketing ensures consistency and accuracy of messaging delivery, even across globally distributed teams. Users benefit from the full suite of Vidyard video communication features, including video view notifications, advanced analytics, and calls-to-action, in addition to integrations with all of the top CRM and sales platforms. Vidyard AI Avatars support video creation using scripts in 29 languages.
"Vidyard AI Avatars are the answer to every sales and marketing professional's dream—personalization at scale—which has, as yet, been almost completely unrealized," said Jonathan Lister, Vidyard's chief operating officer, in a statement. "By scaling their touchpoints to their customers and prospects, we are significantly lowering the barrier to the use of the high-touch communications tools they need to get the results that power their and their organizations' success. It also benefits buyers, who get faster communication and responses from sellers and enjoy a more engaged and fruitful sales process overall. The feedback from recipients in our pre-launch trials has been very positive, with their saying messages delivered by AI Avatars are engaging and effective."
