SymphonyAI Announces Media and Entertainment AI Copilot

SymphonyAI, a provider of predictive and generative artificial intelligence, has introduced Media Copilot to help users analyze content performance across distribution platforms and revenue models and provide AI-driven insights to unlock new value from streaming content and services.

The copilot is powered by the SymphonyAI EurekaAI generative and predictive AI platform and integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service with Revedia media and entertainment products. Using a large language model (LLM), skills, and models tuned and optimized for the media industry, it responds to user questions with content performance insights through a natural language interface .

"The SymphonyAI Media Copilot overcomes the revenue barriers of a complex content ecosystem," said Mark Moeder, president of SymphonyAI's media division, in a statement. "Transforming fragmented data into cohesive, in-depth, immediate insight is a key priority for any organization monetizing content today. By integrating generative and predictive AI with our industry-leading Revedia products, our copilot is designed to do just that."

The Media Copilot is built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and uses Azure AI Search and Azure API management.