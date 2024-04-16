SymphonyAI Announces Media and Entertainment AI Copilot
SymphonyAI, a provider of predictive and generative artificial intelligence, has introduced Media Copilot to help users analyze content performance across distribution platforms and revenue models and provide AI-driven insights to unlock new value from streaming content and services.
The copilot is powered by the SymphonyAI EurekaAI generative and predictive AI platform and integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service with Revedia media and entertainment products. Using a large language model (LLM), skills, and models tuned and optimized for the media industry, it responds to user questions with content performance insights through a natural language interface .
"The SymphonyAI Media Copilot overcomes the revenue barriers of a complex content ecosystem," said Mark Moeder, president of SymphonyAI's media division, in a statement. "Transforming fragmented data into cohesive, in-depth, immediate insight is a key priority for any organization monetizing content today. By integrating generative and predictive AI with our industry-leading Revedia products, our copilot is designed to do just that."
The Media Copilot is built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and uses Azure AI Search and Azure API management.
"The combination of SymphonyAI and Microsoft technology has delivered tangible value to the world's leading enterprise organizations," said Andy Beach, chief technology officer for media and entertainment at Microsoft, in a statement. "We are pleased to expand our collaboration with SymphonyAI to the media sector, where there is an opportunity for generative and predictive AI to advance an organization's ability to monetize content more effectively than ever."
Related Articles
SymphonyAI Partners with Microsoft for Connected Retail
15 Jan 2024
Robust collaboration extends to SymphonyAI Retail Copilots on Microsoft Azure.