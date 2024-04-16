Stravito Introduces Stravito Assistant

Stravito, an enterprise insights and market research platform provider, today released Stravito Assistant, an insights companion that helps users find answers faster, ask better questions, and immediately leverage a wealth of insights to inform real-world business decisions.

Building on Stravito's generative artificial intelligence capabilities launched last year, Stravito Assistant introduces a conversational approach. The system will gently prompt users to ask follow-up and clarifying questions, thus drilling deeper into their research. Each response is properly footnoted so users can trust the answer provided and click through to the source material for more details. Responses can also be drilled down by time and location to reflect the dynamic nature of insights and how they can vary by region.

Stravito Assistant draws information only from each client's owned data. When referencing sources, the system will always prioritize fresh data and flag if older source material is used. If there are conflicting data points or no data available in the system to give an answer, Assistant will tell the user giving them a chance to discover potential conflicts or blank spots in their internal company knowledge.

All Stravito Assistant threads are preserved in a History tab, allowing users to easily return to previous conversations and continue them at a later date. After a productive conversation, Assistant can also summarize key takeaways in bullet points including all cited sources, or create a presentation draft with the key pages from all cited sources that can be downloaded and worked on together with others. In this way, Stravito Assistant makes it easier to bring insights into action and integrate them directly into projects.

According to Stravito Founder and CEO Thor Olof Philogène Stravito Assistant is the direct result of engaging deeply with enterprise customers to develop generative AI capabilities customized for the needs of insights professionals and their stakeholders.