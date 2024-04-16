Celigo Partners with TikTok

Celigo, an integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) provider, has partnered with TikTok Shop to help retailers streamline operations, enhance visibility, and elevate the shopping experience for customers.

The TikTok Shop Connector by Celigo is designed to keep data current and synced across applications, including product data management, order management, fulfillment, accounting, and social commerce.

Furthermore, this collaboration gives retailers access to comprehensive insights about market trends, consumer behavior, and product performance.