Celigo Partners with TikTok
Celigo, an integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) provider, has partnered with TikTok Shop to help retailers streamline operations, enhance visibility, and elevate the shopping experience for customers.
The TikTok Shop Connector by Celigo is designed to keep data current and synced across applications, including product data management, order management, fulfillment, accounting, and social commerce.
Furthermore, this collaboration gives retailers access to comprehensive insights about market trends, consumer behavior, and product performance.
"Celigo is thrilled to join forces with TikTok Shop to address the growing social commerce landscape," said Mark Simon, vice president of strategy at Celigo, in a statement. "This partnership will empower ecommerce businesses to integrate TikTok Shop across their tech stack for enhanced automation and scalability, ultimately empowering retailers to open a powerful new sales channel as well as provide a perfect shopper experience."