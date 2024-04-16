Pipedrive Introduces Pipedrive AI

Pipedrive, a sales CRM systems provider, is launching Pipedrive AI, a range of artificial intelligence tools powered by OpenAI and iother AI software engines. The suite contains five smart features that help save time, improve performance, and manage the sales workflow.

Pipedrive's suite of AI-powered features includes the following:

AI-powered Sales Assistant, which helps sales professionals identify sales patterns, deals with a high probability of success, and next actions to prioritize. It provides actionable insights and streamlines processes with intelligent automation with recommendations to send emails, set up meetings, schedule calls, and other actions).

Write my email using AI, powered by OpenAI, which enables users to create sales emails with customized prompts and other user-defined criteria. They can choose the type, tone, and length of email content and personalize emails at scale.

AI email summarization, powered by OpenAI

AI smart app recommendations to get ideas for the most relevant and best-in-class apps to to boost efficiency and automate the revenue pipeline based on apps already used by the company, apps used by similar companies, and recommendations for improving revenue streams.

AI-powered Marketplace search with natural language search to find integrations that solve business problems, powered by OpenAI.