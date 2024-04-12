DoubleVerify Expands Brand Safety and Suitability for TikTok Advertisers

DoubleVerify, a digital media measurement, data, and analytics software provider, has rolled out 16 brand safety and suitability categories for TikTok advertisers to support TikTok's new Inventory Filters - Vertical Sensitivity and Category Exclusion.

With this release, companies can leverage new content categories in the Category Exclusion control for TikTok Inventory Filter: Gambling & Lottery, Youth Content, Violent Video Games, and Combat Sports. This expanded category selection will give advertisers enhanced measurement insights and increased protection across sensitive topics.

The release will also include 11 vertical-based categories for the Vertical Sensitivity inventory filter across various sectors, including Pets, Food, Beauty, Fashion, Tech & Telecom, Financial Services, Travel, Automotive, Gaming, Professional Services, and Entertainment.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with TikTok as ad investments continue to grow on the platform," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "As driven by our client-focused innovation strategy, we are launching 16 additional brand safety and suitability categories that cover unique content types and industry verticals. Advertisers can ensure brand equity protection by leveraging DV's new AI-powered classification categories and align their advertising with suitable content on TikTok according to each brand's specific needs and objectives."

DV's Universal Content Intelligence is a classification engine that analyzes all key types of content, including visual, audio, speech, text and link elements. Furthermore, DV's Universal Content Intelligence classifies content based on policy definitions and leverages artificial intelligence to provide advertisers classification, coverage, and protection at scale.

"TikTok is continuously building and refining our brand safety and suitability solutions for advertisers and evolving to stay ahead of emerging needs," said Chen-Lin Lee, global head of measurement and data partnerships at TikTok, in a statement. "We are excited to be partnering with trusted third-party measurement provider DoubleVerify to complement our own TikTok Inventory Filter and our new brand suitability controls Category Exclusion and Vertical Sensitivity so advertisers are confident in the tools that empower them to connect with our community."

In 2021, DV released ad viewability, fraud, and in-geo measurement on TikTok. In 2022, DV expanded its partnership with TikTok to offer advertisers post-campaign brand safety and suitability measurement. In 2023, DV released support for TikTok Photo Mode content and became an official badged member of the TikTok Marketing Partner Program with a specialization in Brand Safety & Suitability.