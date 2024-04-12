Olo Introduces Smart Cross-Sells
Olo, a restaurant technology provider, has launched Smart Cross-Sells to increase guest engagement and average order value with dynamic, personalized suggestions during the ordering and checkout process.
Olo's Smart Cross-Sells leverages artificial intelligence to recommend order suggestions based on contextual factors such as order history, location menu, daypart, and current cart contents.
"Olo is constantly innovating to create smart ways for restaurants to improve the guest experience, drive engagement, and grow digital sales," said Jo Lambert, chief operating officer of Olo, in a statement. "The release of Smart Cross-Sells is yet another example of how we're using data-driven technology to personalize and simplify the ordering experience and produce measurable returns for our customers. As a flexible platform leading the industry's drive to 100 percent digital, we're proud to develop solutions that truly align with the needs of our customers to help them win more guests, streamline operations, and deliver unmatched hospitality."