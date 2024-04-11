Dovetail Launches Channels and Magic Features

Dovetail, a customer insights hub provider, today launched Channels for continuous product discovery that takes large volumes of customer feedback and uncovers patterns in real time.

Dovetail's Channels uses large language model and machine learning techniques to process vast amounts of high-volume, continuous user feedback, and datasets, such as support tickets, app reviews, and Net Promoter Score/customer satisfaction scores. Users can monitor themes in their customer feedback as Channels continuously analyzes incoming data and classifies it.

Channels "marks a significant leap forward in our mission to empower companies with better customer understanding to make more informed product decisions. This launch is a testament to our dedication to embracing customer-centric values at Dovetail. Channels not only address but fulfill a crucial requirement within product teams, which fits with our approach to exceeding customer needs," said Benjamin Humphrey, CEO and co-founder of Dovetail, in a statement.

Channels is being released at the same time as Dovetail's new Magic features, designed to automatically convert customer data into actionable insights. Dovetail's magic features are designed for product managers and their teams to transform customer data generated across multiple tools into centralized insights for product strategy.

The new magic features include the following:

Magic transcribe, which automatically transcribes video and audio. Recent improvements include enhanced word accuracy, speaker detection, and support for 41 languages.

Magic summarize, which automatically breaks down video, audio, text, and documents, extracting topics and key points.

Magic highlight, which suggests key moments in video and audio transcripts. Users can also accept suggestions and add custom prompts to tailor the results.

Magic search, which uses semantic search to provide deeper insights across all video, audio, text, and documents in the insights hub. It automatically summarizes search results, enabling users to ask questions of their insights hub and get quick answers.

Magic redact, which ensures content across multiple formats is devoid of private information.

Dynamic home, which offers users a personalized experience by suggesting insights and projects tailored to their specific roles within the organization.

Magic reels, which automatically shortens video, showcasing key moments.

The new Dovetail API, which streamlines data imports into Dovetail from any data source and unlocks flexibility for developers to build on top of the Dovetail platform.