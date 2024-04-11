Power Digital Launches Creative Affinity
Power Digital, a growth marketing firm, today launched Creative Affinity, an advanced module within the company's nova Intelligence platform.
Creative Affinity was designed with support from Meta to connect clients' ad creative with their own first party data, managed by Power Digital in the nova cloud data platform. This module provides a nuanced understanding of the lifetime value of customers driven by specific ad creatives. Advertisers can now see the effectiveness of creative targeting against real, holistic audience insights and instant feedback.
Creative Affinity offers a detailed analysis of more than 25 key performance indicators for advertising on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. It enables users to compare different ad creatives and benchmark their performance against industry standards.
At the core of Creative Affinity is a proprietary algorithm designed to match ad creatives with customers, focusing on maximizing lifetime value (LTV). With this data, advertisers can ideate, test, and optimize ad creatives directly connected to customer outcomes.
"Understanding how creative impacts our customer's lifetime value is a game changer," said Jeff Mason, CEO of Power Digital, in a statement. "It can and will produce an incredible amount of incremental lift for our clients."
In addition to lifetime value insights, Creative Affinity's key benefits include creative comparison, vertical-specific benchmarking, creator testing and validation, and testing creative messaging to existing or new audiences.
"Creative is the best lever for improving advertising effectiveness. It has greater impact than any other lever typically associated with media buying, but it has always been difficult to tie it to the individual, long-term impact that a conversion generates for the business." said Ben Dutter, chief strategy officer of Power Digital, in a statement. "The ability for us to connect not just the immediate transactional value of a given creative, but also the lifetime value of that customer, has a huge impact on calculating what an effective investment level is, where to optimize, and where to focus."