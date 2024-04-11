SAP Emarsys Announces AI Product Finder
SAP Emarsys has launched AI Product Finder to help companies recommend products and personalize their customer experiences.
SAP Emarsys' AI Product Finder will enable intuitive search of companies' extensive product catalogs, allowing marketers and retailers to locate and incorporate the most suitable products into their campaigns. It is provided as an out-of-the-box solution for email marketing campaigns, allowing teams to scale creation of highly curated product content.
"We are committed to a relevant, reliable, and responsible approach to AI, which is giving marketers the freedom to innovate and re-imagine what is possible in this new era of marketing. By infusing AI into everything we do, SAP Emarsys will help our customers save time and effort on complex tasks so they can focus on ROI and delighting their customers," said SAP Emarsys CEO Joanna Milliken in a statement.