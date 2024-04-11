SAP Emarsys Announces AI Product Finder

SAP Emarsys has launched AI Product Finder to help companies recommend products and personalize their customer experiences.

SAP Emarsys' AI Product Finder will enable intuitive search of companies' extensive product catalogs, allowing marketers and retailers to locate and incorporate the most suitable products into their campaigns. It is provided as an out-of-the-box solution for email marketing campaigns, allowing teams to scale creation of highly curated product content.