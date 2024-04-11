Informatica Expands Partnership with Google Cloud,

Informatica, a cloud data management solutions provider, launched its Master Data Management (MDM) Extension for Google Cloud BigQuery to get MDM data that can be leveraged for analytics and generative artificial intelligence applications. The MDM Extension for BigQuery can reduce the time to onboard customer master data, enabling users to develop and deploy their customer data platform and generative AI applications on Google Cloud.

Informatica also introduced a solution based on the MDM Extension to enable customers to develop genAI applications with Informatica's AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), Google Vertex AI platform, BigQuery and Gemini models LLMs on trusted enterprise data. By leveraging IDMC to cleanse, standardize, enrich, and consolidate master and transaction data from multiple sources, users can do the following:

Develop genAI applications grounded with trusted, high-quality master customer data with retrieval augmented generation and fine tuning based on Informatica MDM data replicated into BigQuery.

Personalize user experiences.

Optimize supply chains to reduce risk and improve governance, compliance, and sustainable sourcing.

Manage complex and redundant product data sets for a trusted view of product data.