Informatica Expands Partnership with Google Cloud,
Informatica, a cloud data management solutions provider, launched its Master Data Management (MDM) Extension for Google Cloud BigQuery to get MDM data that can be leveraged for analytics and generative artificial intelligence applications. The MDM Extension for BigQuery can reduce the time to onboard customer master data, enabling users to develop and deploy their customer data platform and generative AI applications on Google Cloud.
Informatica also introduced a solution based on the MDM Extension to enable customers to develop genAI applications with Informatica's AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), Google Vertex AI platform, BigQuery and Gemini models LLMs on trusted enterprise data. By leveraging IDMC to cleanse, standardize, enrich, and consolidate master and transaction data from multiple sources, users can do the following:
- Develop genAI applications grounded with trusted, high-quality master customer data with retrieval augmented generation and fine tuning based on Informatica MDM data replicated into BigQuery.
- Personalize user experiences.
- Optimize supply chains to reduce risk and improve governance, compliance, and sustainable sourcing.
- Manage complex and redundant product data sets for a trusted view of product data.
"By collaborating with Google Cloud, a trailblazer in AI innovation, we're empowering our joint customers with a trusted data foundation for their generative AI applications and customer data platform on Google Cloud. The MDM Extension for BigQuery makes it fast and easy for customers to enhance their enterprise data foundation in BigQuery with Informatica's industry-leading Master Data Management," said Rik Tamm-Daniels, group vice president of strategic ecosystems and technology at Informatica, in a statement. "We're excited to see how our customers will leverage these new capabilities to transform their businesses, making real-time, data-driven decisions easier than ever before."
"We're pleased to partner with Informatica and help customers optimize value from enterprise data," said Ritika Suri, director of technology partnerships at Google Cloud, in a statement. "With Google Cloud's generative AI, Informatica can enable organizations to more quickly develop and deploy applications that enhance marketing campaigns, supply chains, and more."