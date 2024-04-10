Pipeliner CRM Launches Enhanced Reporting
Pipeliner CRM, a sales enablement and CRM software provider, today launched its v5.4 update with additional reporting features to track entity changes within a single report and a new report type called a Sankey chart, which displays the crossflow of data from one preset value to another.
Additional enhancements in the v5.4 release include advanced formulas for form fields and report filtering to help users create more complex calculations. Also included are new customizations for card views in the Pipeliner platform; an improved, more flexible method for inviting new Pipeliner users into the log-in area; follow-up reminder options for the native notes feature; the ability to achieve Excel-like results within the Pipeliner CRM platform.
"Reporting is critical to any successful CRM strategy," said Nikolaus Kimla, Pipeliner's CEO, in a statement. "We're constantly looking for ways to improve Pipeliner CRM to ensure we're offering our customers the most robust, flexible and pertinent features they need to be successful, including delivering the most advanced reporting functionality on the market. Reports are interwoven with every entity in Pipeliner, and these new features will help make the experience more seamless than ever."