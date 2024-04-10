Pipeliner CRM Launches Enhanced Reporting

Pipeliner CRM, a sales enablement and CRM software provider, today launched its v5.4 update with additional reporting features to track entity changes within a single report and a new report type called a Sankey chart, which displays the crossflow of data from one preset value to another.

Additional enhancements in the v5.4 release include advanced formulas for form fields and report filtering to help users create more complex calculations. Also included are new customizations for card views in the Pipeliner platform; an improved, more flexible method for inviting new Pipeliner users into the log-in area; follow-up reminder options for the native notes feature; the ability to achieve Excel-like results within the Pipeliner CRM platform.