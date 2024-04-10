AnalyticsIQ Releases Channel IQ

AnalyticsIQ, a provider of predictive people-based data, today launched ChannelIQ providing actionable insight into consumer marketing channel preferences.

ChannelIQ is a suite of data covering consumer channel behaviors from social media activity to TV consumption to podcast habits and more, as well as aspects of each, such as responsiveness by channel, activity level, amount of influence, and content preferences. Created leveraging AnalyticsIQ's approach to data creation that blends cognitive psychology and data science, ChannelIQ unlocks insight into where target audiences spend their time and what grabs their attention. content consumption patterns, advertising responsiveness, and optimal engagement times.

The application also enables media planning using ChannelIQ data with better strategic channel selection, tailored content creation, timing and frequency adjustments, nuanced customer segmentation that goes beyond traditional demographic information, and media budget allocation.