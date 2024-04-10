UserTesting Launches Feedback Engine and Broadens AI Capabilities to Surveys

UserTesting has launched the UserTesting Feedback Engine to help companies build tests and capture perspectives across any experience, alongside significant updates to its Human Insight Platform. UserTesting is also adding AI-powered surveys for experience research to help teams further capture, validate, and measure feedback at any stage of product development. Additionally, to support these new testing capabilities, UserTesting made significant updates to its purpose-built Audience Solutions and UserTesting AI.

The UserTesting Human Insight Platform now offers expanded targeting and access to vetted participants from more than 40 partner networks to help users capture customer perspectives at scale. Additionally, enhancements to UserTesting AI, with the introduction of AI themes, allows users to summarize and prioritize the most relevant themes from open-ended written questions, regardless of the number of participants included.

The UserTesting Feedback Engine allows teams to capture audience feedback throughout the product development lifecycle. The inclusion of AI-powered surveys for experience research and high sample size testing in the Feedback Engine enables organizations to gather comprehensive feedback about their products and customer experiences. Teams can test a variety of items, including websites, prototypes, campaigns, and competitive brands, using a combination of live interviews, usability testing, think aloud, information architecture testing, surveys, and more. Users can select from a gallery of more than 100 pre-built Templates to launch tests.

UserTesting expanded UserTesting AI with the introduction of AI themes, enabling companies to automate analysis and extract key insights from open-ended survey questions.

Also included are improved audience capabilities to capture feedback at scale, with access to unique global audiences regardless of feedback type through country-specific targeting and vetted participants from an expanded network of more than 40 partners.