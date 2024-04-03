Marin Software Enhances Its Microsoft Advertising Integration

Marin Software, an omnichannel marketing platform provider, has expanded its integration with Microsoft Advertising, connecting Microsoft's intelligent Automated Bidding and first-party conversion data with its own artificial intelligence-powered budget optimization.

With Marin, companies can manage paid ad campaigns for Microsoft Advertising accounts and other publishers, setting targets and allocating budgets across publisher accounts.

Key benefits of Marin's integration with Microsoft Advertising include the following:

Cross-account and publisher budget management, allowing users to set targets and budgets across accounts and publishers

Spend optimization with Marin's AI-powered Budget Optimization engine to identify the right targets and allocate marketing funds optimally across all publishers,.

Budget pacing with Marin's advanced budget management capabilities to monitor performance against targets and automatically adjust budgets and targets to hit business goals

Enhanced conversion metrics, integrating conversion data from Microsoft Advertising and Marin's holistic revenue data.