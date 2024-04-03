Marin Software Enhances Its Microsoft Advertising Integration
Marin Software, an omnichannel marketing platform provider, has expanded its integration with Microsoft Advertising, connecting Microsoft's intelligent Automated Bidding and first-party conversion data with its own artificial intelligence-powered budget optimization.
With Marin, companies can manage paid ad campaigns for Microsoft Advertising accounts and other publishers, setting targets and allocating budgets across publisher accounts.
Key benefits of Marin's integration with Microsoft Advertising include the following:
- Cross-account and publisher budget management, allowing users to set targets and budgets across accounts and publishers
- Spend optimization with Marin's AI-powered Budget Optimization engine to identify the right targets and allocate marketing funds optimally across all publishers,.
- Budget pacing with Marin's advanced budget management capabilities to monitor performance against targets and automatically adjust budgets and targets to hit business goals
- Enhanced conversion metrics, integrating conversion data from Microsoft Advertising and Marin's holistic revenue data.
"At Marin Software, we are committed to empowering marketers with innovative solutions to augment publisher tools, drive performance, and exceed their goals," said Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software, in a statement. "Our enhanced integration with Microsoft Advertising represents another step forward in delivering innovative tools and capabilities to our users, enabling them to unlock new levels of success in their advertising campaigns."