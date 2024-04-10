Bloomreach Amplifies Discovery With Google Cloud AI

Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to further enhance Bloomreach Discovery for search and merchandising.

As part of this partnership, Bloomreach is adding Google's Gemini models and Vertex AI platform to Loomi, its AI built specifically for e-commerce. In doing so, a turbocharged Bloomreach Discovery will empower businesses to unlock more powerful product discovery across the online shopping journey.

Google Cloud will also amplify Bloomreach's other engines, including the following:

Recall, which will use a combination of deep semantic understanding from Bloomreach and vector technology from Google Cloud to produce search relevance for complex long-tail searches and greater degrees of personalization.

Ranking, which enables businesses to customize their search rankings, ensuring results are relevant to user behavio and optimized for revenue growth.

Conversational, which will leverage Gemini models to fuel natural language search queries and cross-channel engagement through conversational shopping assistants.

Merchandising, for automating manual tasks and continuously optimizing site search.

Personalization, trained by Bloomreach's customer and product data to enable personalization by customer segment or on a one-to-one basis.