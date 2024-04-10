Bloomreach Amplifies Discovery With Google Cloud AI
Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to further enhance Bloomreach Discovery for search and merchandising.
As part of this partnership, Bloomreach is adding Google's Gemini models and Vertex AI platform to Loomi, its AI built specifically for e-commerce. In doing so, a turbocharged Bloomreach Discovery will empower businesses to unlock more powerful product discovery across the online shopping journey.
Google Cloud will also amplify Bloomreach's other engines, including the following:
- Recall, which will use a combination of deep semantic understanding from Bloomreach and vector technology from Google Cloud to produce search relevance for complex long-tail searches and greater degrees of personalization.
- Ranking, which enables businesses to customize their search rankings, ensuring results are relevant to user behavio and optimized for revenue growth.
- Conversational, which will leverage Gemini models to fuel natural language search queries and cross-channel engagement through conversational shopping assistants.
- Merchandising, for automating manual tasks and continuously optimizing site search.
- Personalization, trained by Bloomreach's customer and product data to enable personalization by customer segment or on a one-to-one basis.
"Bloomreach was founded as an AI company more than 15 years ago with a belief that data and AI could transform the potential of e-commerce search," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO of Bloomreach, in a statement. "And indeed it has. Having seen what our strength in AI for e-commerce has already enabled for businesses around the world, I know that the added power of Google Cloud generative AI will unlock entirely new possibilities"
Related Articles
Bloomreach Discovery Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace
21 Sep 2023
Bloomreach's e-commerce search solution now integrates with other technologies built on Google Cloud.