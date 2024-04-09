Cresta Adds AI-Powered Quality Management and Behavioral Analytics
Cresta, providers of a generative artificial intelligence platform for contact centers, today unveiled human-in-the-loop AI capabilities to provide agents with real-time behavioral guidance based on proven results and enhance quality management efforts.
"Cresta is laser-focused on pushing the boundaries of LLM-powered applications to identify specific agent and customer behaviors that have an enormous influence on core KPIs. These enhancements empower sales and CX leaders to quickly take immediate and targeted actions that really move the needle for their business," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta, in a statement.
The following capabilities expand what's possible for human-in-the-loop contact center AI:
- Behavior Discovery from completely unstructured conversation data, using proprietary large language models, specific KPIs, and groups of known top performers. Users can zero in on situationally-specific best practices using natural language prompts and granular filters and see each behavior's impact on KPI outcomes across 100 percent of historical conversations.
- Generative AI Intents for Opera, Cresta's no-code AI command center, to create and train new custom AI models using their own historical conversation data and natural language descriptions. These models can detect and comprehend the contextual behavior of both customers and agents during conversations. Users can also preview the quality of each model using an industry standard F1 benchmark.
- Hybrid Quality Management and Screen Recording for automated quality management, with AI scoring, a unified grading view that presents multi-monitor screen recording with personally identifiable information redaction alongside AI-annotated transcripts, auto-assignment and tracking of conversations for analysts to grade, and calibration workflows and benchmarking.