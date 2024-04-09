Cresta Adds AI-Powered Quality Management and Behavioral Analytics

Cresta, providers of a generative artificial intelligence platform for contact centers, today unveiled human-in-the-loop AI capabilities to provide agents with real-time behavioral guidance based on proven results and enhance quality management efforts.

"Cresta is laser-focused on pushing the boundaries of LLM-powered applications to identify specific agent and customer behaviors that have an enormous influence on core KPIs. These enhancements empower sales and CX leaders to quickly take immediate and targeted actions that really move the needle for their business," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta, in a statement.

The following capabilities expand what's possible for human-in-the-loop contact center AI: