Ad Insertion Platform Unveils AdBlendr

Ad Insertion Platform, a provider of ad insertion technology, today launched AdBlendr, a server-guided ad insertion (SGAI) product for streaming and digital video advertising.

AdBlendr ensures a flawless targeted ad insertion experience and enables advertisers to add new non-linear advertising like L-Shape, squeeze-back, double-box and overlays, allowing a new source of advertising revenue that can run in parallel with the content especially interesting for sports content. All these formats and options are managed and scheduled directly by the AdBlendr back end without changes at the front application level when using a SGAI compliant video player.

AdBlendr is also providing an Ad proxy solution in the back end that can manage the creation of the entire Ad Pod following customer-defined rules in addition to the management of the non-linear formats.

Key features and benefits of AdBlendr include the following:

New non-linear advertising formats, like L-shape, Squeeze-back, Double-boxes, Overlay.

Multi-hours long manifest for replay or start-over features.

CDN caching optimization for efficient content delivery and reduced server load.

Ultra-low latency.

Seamless and synchronized ad insertion without buffering or latency issues.

Ad breaks creation for live events, even without SCTE-35 markers.

Ad Control and less restriction on ad encoding.