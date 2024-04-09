Acxiom and MetaRouter launch Illuminate

Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, and MetaRouter, a provider of server-side tag management technology, have launched Illuminate, a solution that collects, enriches, and delivers insights to companies as they engage with customers without third-party cookies.

Illuminate enables companies to use the same customer intelligence datasets for advertising and marketing while reducing reliance on third-party tags and external insights. They can also capture and identify people landing on their websites to fuel analytics that will refine activations, such as paid media initiatives, in a cookieless world.

The solution works by deploying first-party customer recognition in companies' own infrastructure within their private clouds. When a user visits a site, that data is collected and streamed to external sources in real time. The solution then replaces the vendor tag, syncing with ID server-side to enable the collection of visitor data across digital properties.;