Acxiom and MetaRouter launch Illuminate
Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, and MetaRouter, a provider of server-side tag management technology, have launched Illuminate, a solution that collects, enriches, and delivers insights to companies as they engage with customers without third-party cookies.
Illuminate enables companies to use the same customer intelligence datasets for advertising and marketing while reducing reliance on third-party tags and external insights. They can also capture and identify people landing on their websites to fuel analytics that will refine activations, such as paid media initiatives, in a cookieless world.
The solution works by deploying first-party customer recognition in companies' own infrastructure within their private clouds. When a user visits a site, that data is collected and streamed to external sources in real time. The solution then replaces the vendor tag, syncing with ID server-side to enable the collection of visitor data across digital properties.;
"Acxiom is partnering with MetaRouter to launch a solution that will illuminate the dark funnel for marketers—the places that buyers are engaging and making decisions that no attribution software or third-party tags can account for. Companies need to be enabled to better understand who is making important buying decisions across their current and prospective customer base. Across Acxiom and MetaRouter, we are excited to bring our collective first-party data collection capabilities to market and help navigate the complex challenges brands face as they start to operate in a cookieless world," said Jason Skelton, head of European partnerships at Acxiom, in as statement.
Jonathan von Abo, vice president of alliances for EMEA at MetaRouter, said in a statement: "Working with Acxiom, MetaRouter is putting the power of data back into the hands of the brand and not in the hands of the third party. Collectively, we are offering a truly first-party solution which empowers brands to collect and own permissioned data, meaning they can now choose the information they share about their customers without relying on third-party insights. We are looking forward to our ongoing partnership with Acxiom, helping define the way brands use first-party data to create an improved customer experience."