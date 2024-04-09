Contentstack Partners with Google Cloud

Contentstack has made its Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

"We're excited about how this new partnership will elevate digital experiences for both Contentstack and Google Cloud customers," said Nishant Patel, co-founder and chief technology officer of Contentstack, in a statement. "Brands will get even more flexibility, scalability, and security in their content and digital strategies. They can also take direct advantage of Google Cloud's AI models."

The partnership also offers the following:

Google Cloud Hosting Support. Contentstack customers can tap into a cloud solution platform that is secure and scalable for hosting their Contentstack data and applications.

Listing on Google Cloud Marketplace. This presence simplifies the process for Google Cloud customers to discover and procure Contentstack as part of their Google Cloud invoices.

Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. Contentstack has achieved Google Cloud Partner Level for the Build engagement model and joined this program and offered integrations across technology on Google Cloud.